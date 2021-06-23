BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.94, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRT was $17.94, representing a -17.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.70 and a 80.3% increase over the 52 week low of $9.95.

BRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports BRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.59%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BRT as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (BRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 14.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BRT at 2.55%.

