BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.14, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRT was $19.14, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.70 and a 38.39% increase over the 52 week low of $13.83.

BRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports BRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the brt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.