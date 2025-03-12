BRT Apartments Corp. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2024

BRT Apartments Corp. filed its annual 10-K report for 2024, detailing its multi-family property investments.

BRT Apartments Corp. announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report and supplementary financial data are available on the company's investor relations website. BRT, a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on owning and operating multi-family properties and has interests in 29 properties totaling 7,947 units across 11 states, along with preferred equity investments in two additional properties. For more details on BRT's operations, investors can visit their website.

Potential Positives

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. has successfully filed its annual report on Form 10-K, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and accountability to investors.

The company reported ownership or interest in 29 multi-family properties, indicating a robust portfolio and potential for stable cash flow.

BRT has a significant number of units (7,947) across 11 states, showcasing geographical diversification which can mitigate risk.

The inclusion of preferred equity investments highlights BRT's strategic approach to enhancing its investment portfolio through joint ventures.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is BRT Apartments Corp.?

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on owning and operating multi-family properties.

When did BRT file its 10-K report?

BRT filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on March 12, 2025.

Where can I access BRT's financial statements?

Financial statements can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the “Financials – Quarterly Results” section.

How many multi-family properties does BRT own?

As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties across 11 states.

How can I contact BRT Apartments Corp.?

You can contact BRT Apartments Corp. at their office in Great Neck, NY, or via email at investors@BRTapartments.com.

$BRT Insider Trading Activity

$BRT insiders have traded $BRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL GOULD (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $937,701.

$BRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BRT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and





supplemental financial information





can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations





website





under the caption “Financials – Quarterly Results.”





BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, makes preferred equity investments in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at





www.brtapartments.com





.





Contact:





BRT APARTMENTS CORP.





60 Cutter Mill Road





Suite 303





Great Neck, New York 11021





Telephone: (516) 466-3100





Email: investors@BRTapartments.com









www.BRTapartments.com







