BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Extends Share Repurchase Program

BRT Apartments Corp. declared a $0.25 dividend and extended its $10 million share repurchase program through December 2026.

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 4, 2025, to stockholders recorded by March 27, 2025. Additionally, the Board of Directors has extended the company’s share repurchase program through December 2026 and increased the total repurchase value to $10 million. BRT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating, and making preferred equity investments in multi-family properties, currently holding interests in 29 properties across 11 states with a total of 7,947 units. For more information about the company, you can visit their website.

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Extension and increase of the share repurchase program to $10 million, indicating confidence in the company's financial health and a strategy to enhance shareholder value.

The announcement of a dividend suggests limited cash flow flexibility, indicating potential financial constraints.

Approval of the share repurchase program amid uncertain economic conditions may reflect a lack of profitable investment opportunities.

The extension of the share repurchase program could signal that the company expects its stock to remain undervalued, which may raise concerns among investors about future growth prospects.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by BRT Apartments Corp?

BRT Apartments Corp. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 27, 2025.

What changes were made to BRT’s share repurchase program?

The Board approved an extension of the share repurchase program through December 2026, increasing the repurchase value to $10 million.

How many multi-family properties does BRT own?

BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units across 11 states.

Where can I find more information about BRT Apartments Corp?

For more information, visit BRT Apartments Corp's website at www.brtapartments.com.

$BRT Insider Trading Activity

$BRT insiders have traded $BRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL GOULD (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $937,701.

$BRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BRT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2025. The Board of Directors also announced that it approved the extension of the Company's share repurchase program through December 2026 and increased the value of the shares to be repurchased to $10 million.





BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, makes preferred equity investments in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at



www.brtapartments.com



.





