BRT Apartments Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

BRT Apartments Corp. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders recorded by June 25, 2025. The company, a real estate investment trust, specializes in owning and operating multi-family properties and, as of March 31, 2025, holds interests in 29 properties totaling 7,947 units across 11 states, along with preferred equity investments in two additional multi-family properties. Further details about BRT's operations can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment on July 9, 2025, highlights the company's ongoing profitability and stability, which is crucial for investor confidence.

BRT's ownership or interest in 29 multi-family properties with nearly 8,000 units demonstrates significant asset base and potential for revenue generation.

The company's presence in 11 states indicates a diversified portfolio, reducing risk and potentially increasing growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly dividend may indicate a lack of significant capital growth, as companies often leverage reinvestment for expansion rather than distributing profits to shareholders.

Declaring a dividend might be viewed negatively if investors were expecting higher returns or capital appreciation from growth investments rather than income.

The company's reliance on a limited portfolio of multi-family properties could raise concerns over its diversification and vulnerability to market fluctuations in a specific real estate segment.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by BRT Apartments Corp.?

BRT Apartments Corp. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

When is the dividend payable to stockholders?

The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 25, 2025.

What type of company is BRT Apartments Corp.?

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on multi-family properties.

How many multi-family properties does BRT own?

BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with a total of 7,947 units.

Where can I find more information about BRT's operations?

For more information, visit BRT's website at www.brtapartments.com.

$BRT Insider Trading Activity

$BRT insiders have traded $BRT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GOULD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 9 purchases buying 66,598 shares for an estimated $1,035,294 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. INVESTORS L P GOULD has made 9 purchases buying 66,598 shares for an estimated $1,033,143 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW J GOULD (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) has made 9 purchases buying 66,598 shares for an estimated $1,033,143 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GEORGE ZWEIER (VICE PRESIDENT - CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,699 shares for an estimated $102,849.

$BRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $BRT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2025.





BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multi-family properties. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at



www.brtapartments.com



.





Contact:





BRT APARTMENTS CORP.





60 Cutter Mill Road





Suite 303





Great Neck, New York 11021





Telephone: (516) 466-3100





Email: investors@BRTapartments.com







www.BRTapartments.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.