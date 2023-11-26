BRT Apartments (BRT) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.10% from the latest reported closing price of 17.82 / share.

BRT Apartments Declares $0.25 Dividend

On September 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2023 received the payment on October 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $17.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.59%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 14.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRT Apartments. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRT is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 5,837K shares. The put/call ratio of BRT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 442K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 336K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 300K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 264K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 5.51% over the last quarter.

BRT Apartments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.

