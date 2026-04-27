BRP (TSX:DOO) Price Target Decreased by 13.64% to 103.98

The average one-year price target for BRP (TSX:DOO) has been revised to $103.98 / share. This is a decrease of 13.64% from the prior estimate of $120.41 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.83% from the latest reported closing price of $77.70 / share.

BRP Maintains 1.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 39.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOO is 0.12%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 29,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,912K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOO by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,393K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOO by 40.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,245K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOO by 11.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,741K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 73.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOO by 128.64% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 977K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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