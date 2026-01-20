Is BRP Stock a Buy After QV Investors Loads Up on Shares Worth Nearly $32 Million?

Key Points

QV Investors Inc. acquired 447,754 shares of BRP in a new position, with an estimated trade value of $31.70 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $31.70 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price movement.

This transaction represents a 2.5% change in QV Investors’ 13F reportable assets under management.

This is a new position for QV Investors Inc., which reported 63 total holdings after the quarter.

What happened

According to a January 20, 2026, SEC filing, QV Investors Inc. established a new position in BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) by purchasing 447,754 shares. The estimated transaction value is $31.70 million, based on the quarterly average price. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $31.70 million, mirroring the net position change reported for the period.

What else to know

This was a new position; the post-trade stake accounts for 2.5% of QV Investors’ 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: GIB: $67.88 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSE: RY: $66.85 million (5.8% of AUM)

NYSE: SLF: $60.23 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE: ENB: $59.52 million (5.2% of AUM)

TSE: CNR: $55.23 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of January 16, 2026, shares were priced at $78.19, down 7.8% from the 52-week high.

BRP reported an annualized dividend yield of 0.79% and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 as of January 20, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Dividend yield 0.79% Price (as of January 16, 2026) $78.19 Forward P/E 20.88 Percentage off 52-week high 7.8%

Company snapshot

Products and services: BRP designs, manufactures, and distributes recreational vehicles and powersports equipment, including snowmobiles, watercraft, and ATVs.

Business model: The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of vehicles and aftermarket products, leveraging a global dealer network and brand portfolio.

Customer base: BRP serves outdoor enthusiasts, recreational users, and commercial operators seeking high-performance powersports solutions.

BRP is a recognized player in the global recreational vehicle and powersports market, maintaining a competitive edge through strong brand recognition, a broad dealer network, and ongoing investment in product development.

What this transaction means for investors

Canadian wealth management company QV Investors initiating a stake in BRP is noteworthy since it suggests the firm has a bullish outlook towards the stock. The sentiment makes sense given BRP’s business performance.

The company reported a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue to 2.3 billion Canadian dollars in its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31. The sales growth was due to the successful introduction of new products.

The rise in revenue contributed to an increase in fiscal Q3 net income, which more than doubled to CA$76.5 million, up from the prior year’s CA$30.6 million.

BRP CEO José Boisjoli stated, “Given our product lineups, leaner inventory position and solid dealer network, we are the best-positioned OEM for an industry rebound.“

With its new product lineup delivering strong sales, and the company’s profits growing, BRP is a solid company to invest in. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 is higher than it’s been over the past year, so wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brp, CGI, and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.