Is BRP Stock a Buy After Investment Firm QV Investors Initiated a Position?

Key Points

Wealth management firm QV Investors Inc. began investing in BRP, buying 482,623 shares with an estimated transaction value of $29.35 million.

The new position represents a 2.54% increase in the fund’s U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

This stake places BRP outside QV Investors’s top five holdings by portfolio weight.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 30, 2025, wealth management company QV Investors Inc. reported a new position in BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO), holding 482,623 shares as of September 30, 2025.

The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $29.35 million, based on the average price during the period. This marks the fund’s initial stake in BRP.

What else to know

This is a new position for QV Investors Inc., now representing 2.54% of the fund’s U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

GIB: $67.88 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

RY: $66.86 million (5.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

SLF: $60.23 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

ENB: $59.52 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

NYSE:CNI: $55.23 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

As of October 29, 2025, shares of BRP were priced at $64.42, up 25.8% over the past 12 months, and outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.89 percentage points over the same period.

BRP’s trailing twelve-month revenue was $7.75 billion, with a net loss of $37.6 million over the same period, and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.75 billion Net income (TTM) ($37.60 million) Dividend yield 0.95% Price (as of market close October 29, 2025) $64.42

Company snapshot

Bombardier Recreational Products, better known as BRP, designs, develops, and manufactures powersports vehicles and marine products, offering a diverse portfolio that includes all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and watercraft. The company leverages a broad international dealer network and OEM relationships to reach a wide customer base.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

BRP offers powersports vehicles, marine products, engines, and related parts and accessories. The company operates a manufacturing and distribution model, generating revenue through a global network of independent dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships.

BRP provides services to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other international markets.

Foolish take

It's noteworthy when an investment management company, such as QV Investors, decides to initiate a position in a stock. The move indicates QV Investors has a bullish outlook towards BRP.

BRP is doing well despite macroeconomic headwinds such as persistent inflation and the unpredictable nature of global trade policies this year. Revenue in its fiscal second quarter, ended July 31, was up 4% year over year to 1.9 billion Canadian dollars.

Net income increased a strong 36% year over year to CA$57.1 million as the company adjusted inventory levels to adapt to the macroeconomic climate. BRP expects sales for its 2026 fiscal year to come in between CA$8.1 billion to CA$8.3 billion, up from CA$7.8 billion in the prior year.

Given BRP's performance, it's no wonder QV Investors decided to invest in the company. This is despite the increase in BRP's share price this year, suggesting QV Investors believes BRP has more upside ahead.

With excellent business results amidst a tough economic environment, and as one of the leaders in the powersports space, BRP looks like a solid investment for the long haul.

Glossary

Portfolio weight: The percentage of a fund's total assets invested in a specific holding.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, shown as a percentage.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): A company that produces parts or products used in another company's end products.

Independent dealer: A business not owned by the manufacturer that sells and services the manufacturer's products.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset owned by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to buy securities according to a specific strategy.

Net income: A company's total profit or loss after all expenses, taxes, and costs are subtracted from revenue.

Manufacturing and distribution model: A business approach where a company produces goods and sells them through various channels to reach customers.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends BRP, CGI, and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

