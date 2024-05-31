BRP Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Directors

BRP (TSE:DOO) has released an update.

BRP Inc. successfully conducted its annual shareholders’ meeting virtually, where all director nominees were elected with an overwhelming majority of the votes. The detailed voting results for each director can soon be found on BRP’s official website. Shareholders demonstrated strong confidence in the proposed board, with the majority of nominees receiving over 94% approval.

