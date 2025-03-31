Markets
DOOO

BRP To Sell Telwater Pty To Yamaha Motor Australia

March 31, 2025 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO, DOO.TO) announced that it agreed to sell 100% of the outstanding shares of Telwater Pty, Ltd. to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. The transaction follows BRP's decision to sell its Marine businesses to channel its efforts and investments towards its core Powersports activities.

Telwater Pty, Ltd. includes the businesses of renowned brands such as Quintrex, Stacer and Savage. This transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of BRP's Fiscal 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.