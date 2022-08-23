BRP Says Data Leak Relating To Certain Of Suppliers Limited In Quantity And Sensitivity

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO, DOO.TO) said Tuesday that, following the recent cyberattack, information on certain employees and suppliers accessed by an unauthorized third party has been leaked on the dark web. BRP believes that the compromised information relating to certain of its suppliers is limited in quantity and sensitivity.

The company noted that the investigation is still ongoing. BRP believes that the impact of the incident from a data privacy perspective should be limited.

BRP confirmed that it has already contacted the very few employees who may have been impacted by the incident. The appropriate resources have been made available to them, including credit monitoring services. BRP also believes that the compromised information relating to certain of its suppliers is limited in quantity and sensitivity, and is in the process of contacting them.

The company noted that it has no evidence that its clients' personal information would have been affected by the attack. BRP would directly contact individuals or corporations impacted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.