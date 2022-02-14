BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles, Snowmobiles For Crash Hazard

(RTTNews) - BRP U.S., Inc. recalled about 1,300 units of all-terrain vehicles or ATVs, and about 400 units of snowmobiles for possible risk of crash, according to two statements issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said the speedometer on these ATVs and snowmobiles can display half of the vehicle's true speed, which can result in loss of control and pose a potential crash hazard.

The recall involves model 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450, 450 Max, 570 and 570 Max ATVs sold in various colors with model name printed on the side panels of the vehicles.

It also involves model 2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 600 ACE and 900 ACE, Grand Touring 600 ACE and 900 ACE, Renegade 600 ACE and 900 ACE, Skandic 600 ACE and 900 ACE as well as Tundra 600 ACE and 900 ACE snowmobiles sold in a variety of colors, with Ski-Doo and the model name printed on the side panels of the vehicles.

BRP said it has received two reports for ATVs and four reports for snowmobiles, of the vehicles' speedometer not displaying the correct speed. However, there have been no reports of injuries so far involving the recalled vehicles.

The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair to update the engine control module.

The recalled ATVs were manufactured in Mexico and distributed by Sturtevant, Wisconsin-based BRP U.S., Inc. They were sold at Can-Am dealers across the U.S. from July 2021 through November 2021 for between $6,700 and $7,700.

The recalled snowmobiles were manufactured in Canada and imported into the U.S. by Sturtevant, Wisconsin-based BRP U.S., Inc. They were sold at Ski-Doo dealers across the U.S. from June 2021 through December 2021 for between $9,300 and $9,900.

