BRP Q4 Profit, Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO), a manufacturer of powersports vehicles and marine products, Thursday reported net income of C$188.2 million or C$2.46 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than C$365.1 million or C$4.54 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, normalized net income was C$188 million or C$2.46 per share compared with C$309.2 million or C$3.85 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to C$2.692 billion from C$3.076 billion in the previous year.

For fiscal 2025, BRP expects normalized earnings per share to be in the range of $7.25 to $8.25. Revenue for the year is expected between $9.1 billion and $9.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.