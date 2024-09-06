BRP Q2 Profit Drops; Cuts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO, DOO.TO) reported that its second quarter net income decreased to C$7.2 million from C$338.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a lower operating income, resulting from a lower gross margin, in addition to an increase in financing costs and an unfavourable foreign exchange rate variation on the U.S. denominated long-term debt. The decrease was partially offset by a lower income tax expense.

Earnings per share were C$0.09 down from C$4.26 in the prior year. Normalized earnings per share dropped to C$0.61 from C$3.21 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.45 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the second quarter decreased to C$1.84 billion from C$2.78 billion for the corresponding period ended July 31, 2023. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a lower volume sold across all product lines, as the company maintained its focus on reducing network inventory levels, and higher sales programs. The decrease was partially offset by favorable product mix across most product lines. Analysts expected revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company now expects normalized earnings per share to be in the range of C$2.75 to C$3.25 and revenue of C$7.8 billion and C$8.0 billion. Previously, the company expected annual normalized earnings per share to be in the C$6.00 to C$7.00 and revenues of C$8.6 billion to C$8.9 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2025 earnings of C$6.26 per share on annual revenues of $8.67 billion.

On September 5, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for holders of its multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be paid on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024.

