BRP Q1 Profit Surges; Stock Up In Pre-market

May 29, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO), a Canadian manufacturer, on Thursday announced that net income increased in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year. The company said the earnings reflects favourable foreign exchange rate variation on the U.S. denominated long-term debt and lower operating expenses.

For the first quarter, profit increased 278.8% to C$161 million from C$42.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were C$2.19 versus C$0.56 last year.

Normalized net Income declined to C$34.6 million from C$120.5 million last year.

Normalized earnings per share were C$0.47 versus C$1.58 in the previous year's quarter.

Net Loss from discontinued operations narrowed to C$10.9 million from C$49.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Normalized EBITDA fell 34.7% to C$200.8 million from C$307.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased 7.7% to C$1.87 billion from C$2 billion last year.

Further, on May 28, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, which will be paid on July 14 to shareholders on record at the close of business on June 30.

In the pre-market trading, BRP is 5.01% higher at $37.72 on the Nasdaq.

