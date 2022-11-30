BRP Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$141.6 million, or C$1.76 per share. This compares with C$127.7 million, or C$1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$292.5 million or C$3.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.6% to C$2.709 billion from C$1.588 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$141.6 Mln. vs. C$127.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.76 vs. C$1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.36 -Revenue (Q3): C$2.709 Bln vs. C$1.588 Bln last year.

