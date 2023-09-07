BRP Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$338.7 million, or C$4.26 per share. This compares with C$237.7 million, or C$2.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$255.4 million or C$3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to C$2.778 billion from C$2.438 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$338.7 Mln. vs. C$237.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$4.26 vs. C$2.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.97 -Revenue (Q2): C$2.778 Bln vs. C$2.438 Bln last year.

