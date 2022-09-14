BRP Inc. Q2 Normalized EBITDA Slightly Rises, Revenues Up 28%; Increases Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported that its second-quarter normalized earnings per share increased to C$2.94 from C$2.89, prior year. Normalized EBITDA increased 0.8%, to C$418.3 million. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income increased to C$237.7 million from C$212.9 million, last year. Earnings per share was C$2.94 compared to C$2.46. Revenues increased 28.1%, to C$2.44 billion. Analysts on average had estimated C$2.29 billion in revenue.

BRP Inc. now expects full-year normalized EPS upward by C$0.30, now ranging from C$11.30 to C$11.65. Total company revenues are now projected to increase in a range of 26% to 31%, revised from prior guidance range of 24% to 29%.

The company anticipates that its third-quarter normalized EPS could be up over 50% year-over-year.

The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.16 per share for holders of its multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

