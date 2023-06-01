BRP Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$154.5 million, or C$1.92 per share. This compares with C$121 million, or C$1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$192 million or C$2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to C$2.429 billion from C$1.809 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$154.5 Mln. vs. C$121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.92 vs. C$1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.29 -Revenue (Q1): C$2.429 Bln vs. C$1.809 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: C$12.25- C$12.75

