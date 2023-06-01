News & Insights

Markets

BRP Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

June 01, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$154.5 million, or C$1.92 per share. This compares with C$121 million, or C$1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$192 million or C$2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to C$2.429 billion from C$1.809 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$154.5 Mln. vs. C$121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.92 vs. C$1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.29 -Revenue (Q1): C$2.429 Bln vs. C$1.809 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: C$12.25- C$12.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.