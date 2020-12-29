BRP Inc. (DOOO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

BRP Inc. (DOOO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOOO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.83% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOOO was $64.36, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.77 and a 396.22% increase over the 52 week low of $12.97.

DOOO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). DOOO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports DOOO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.98%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOOO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

