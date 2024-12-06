BRP Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings

Brp Inc ( (DOOO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brp Inc presented to its investors.
BRP Inc., a global leader in powersports products and propulsion systems, has released its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025. The Canadian company is known for its innovative product lines, including Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, and is headquartered in Quebec.
BRP Inc. reported a notable decline in its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues dropping by 17.5% to $1,955.7 million compared to the previous year. This decrease is attributed to softer demand and a strategic focus on reducing network inventory levels. Net income also saw a significant decrease of 69.7% to $27.3 million.
The company’s normalized EBITDA fell by 42.9% to $264.1 million, and diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.37, reflecting the challenging market conditions. North American retail sales decreased by 11%, further highlighting the impact of reduced consumer demand. Despite these challenges, BRP successfully reduced its off-road vehicle inventory by 22% ahead of schedule.
Looking forward, BRP remains committed to its strategic focus on core powersports activities and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company expects revenues between $7.6 billion and $7.8 billion and normalized diluted earnings per share between $4.25 and $4.75, excluding marine operations. BRP is poised to capitalize on future market opportunities with continued investments in technology and innovation.
