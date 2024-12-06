BRP Inc. reports Q3 normalized EPS C$1.16 vs. C$3.24 last year

Reports Q3 revenue C$1.96B vs. C$2.37B last year. “Our disciplined execution allowed us to deliver results above expectations, despite the macroeconomic context and the promotional intensity in the industry. We were the first Powersports OEM to prioritize network inventory depletion, and we are on track to deliver on our objective to reduce levels by 15% to 20% by the end of the current fiscal year. Driven by our second-to-none product line-ups, our solid dealer network, and improved inventory position, we are uniquely placed to capture opportunities when the market rebounds,” said Jose Boisjoli, president and CEO.

