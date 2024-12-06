BRP Inc. raises FY25 normalized EPS view to C$4.25-C$4.75 from C$2.75-C$3.25

Lowers FY25 revenue view to C$7.6B-C$7.8B from C$7.8B-C$8B. Raises FY25 normalized EBITDA view to C$1.02B-C$1.07B from C$890M-C$940M. Lowers FY25 capital expenditures view to C$430M from C$475M. “We have strategically decided to double down on our core Powersports activities to protect our long-term profitable growth and to solidify our position as a global leader in the industry. We are investing to continue pushing technologies and innovation, and consumers can expect an exciting pipeline of new products in the coming years,” concluded Boisjoli.

