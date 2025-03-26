BRP Inc. Q4 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$71.4 million, or C$0.98 per share. This compares with C$213.1 million, or C$2.78 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.7% to C$2.097 billion from C$2.611 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$71.4 Mln. vs. C$213.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.98 vs. C$2.78 last year. -Revenue: C$2.097 Bln vs. C$2.611 Bln last year.

*Normalised Earnings

