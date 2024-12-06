News & Insights

Markets
DOOO

BRP Inc. Q3 Earnings Down, But Raises Annual Earnings Guidance - Update

December 06, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds annual outlook, dividend)

BRP Inc. (DOOO) has increased its full-year earnings guidance that excludes the financial results of Marine discontinued operations.

For the full year, the company now expects net profit of C$150 million to C$185 million, compared with earlier guidance of C$90 million to C$120 million. Normalized income per share is now projected to be C$4.25 to C$4.75, higher than prior expectation of C$2.75 to C$3.25 per share.

BRP also updated its revenue guidance to C$7.6 billion - C$7.8 billion, compared with earlier guidance of C$7.8 billion - C$8 billion.

On December 5, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for holders of its multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31.

Q3 Results:

BRP Inc. (DOOO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$27.3 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$90.1 million, or C$1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$85.2 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to C$1.955 billion from C$2.371 billion last year.

BRP Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$27.3 Mln. vs. C$90.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.37 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$1.955 Bln vs. C$2.371 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.