BRP Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOOO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$57.1 million, or C$0.79 per share. This compares with C$42 million, or C$0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$66.9 million or C$0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to C$1.888 billion from C$1.811 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$57.1 Mln. vs. C$42 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.79 vs. C$0.55 last year. -Revenue: C$1.888 Bln vs. C$1.811 Bln last year.

The second-quarter net loss from discontinued operations was C$33.6 million as against last year’s loss of C$34.8 million.

The rise in the second-quarter revenue was due to a higher volume of ORV and PA&A sold, as well as favorable pricing across all product lines.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.215 per share on October 14, to shareholders of record as of September 30.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, BRP Inc. expects its results above view. The company projects normalized income per share of C$4.25 to C$4.75, above analysts’ forecast of C$3.47 per share. Net income is anticipated to be in the range of C$430 million to C$470 million. BRP projects revenue of C$8.150 billion to C$8.300 billion, above Street view of C$7.86 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted a net income of C$64.6 million, with normalized profit of C$4.86 per share, on revenue of C$7.902 billion.

