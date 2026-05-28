BRP Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$127.3 million, or C$1.73 per share. This compares with C$161.0 million, or C$2.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$134.5 million or C$1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to C$2.392 billion from C$1.847 billion last year.

BRP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$127.3 Mln. vs. C$161.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.73 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue: C$2.392 Bln vs. C$1.847 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: C$ 1.60 To C$ 1.65 Full year EPS guidance: C$ 3.00 To C$ 3.50 Full year revenue guidance: C$ 9.125 B To C$ 9.375 B

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