BRP Inc. price target lowered to C$84 from C$93 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen lowered the firm’s price target on BRP Inc. (DOOO) to C$84 from C$93 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOOO:
- BRP Inc. price target raised to C$93 from C$89 at National Bank
- BRP Shifts Focus, Plans Sale of Marine Businesses
- BRP Inc. initiates sale process for Marine businesses
- BRP Board Member Estelle Métayer Resigns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.