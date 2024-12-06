News & Insights

BRP Inc. Faces Decline in Quarterly Income

December 06, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

BRP (TSE:DOO) has released an update.

BRP Inc. reported a decline in net income for the quarter ending October 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, with revenues also showing a decrease. The company’s net income from continuing operations was impacted by increased financing costs and foreign exchange losses, although operating expenses remained stable. This performance may raise concerns for investors as BRP navigates financial challenges.

