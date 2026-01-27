BRP Inc. (DOO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of BRP Inc. (DOO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $81.89 in the previous session. BRP has gained 14.7% since the start of the year compared to the 10.8% gain for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -2.4% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on December 4, 2025, BRP reported EPS of $1.15 versus consensus estimate of $0.88 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.73%.

For the current fiscal year, BRP is expected to post earnings of $3.6 per share on $5.92 in revenues. This represents a 10.77% change in EPS on a 2.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.32 per share on $6.25 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.28% and 5.56%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though BRP has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for BRP? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

BRP has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.7X versus its peer group's average of 8.8X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making BRP an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, BRP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if BRP meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though BRP shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does DOO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of DOO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is PHINIA Inc. (PHIN). PHIN has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. PHINIA Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 35.90%, and for the current fiscal year, PHIN is expected to post earnings of $5.93 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

Shares of PHINIA Inc. have gained 11.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.59X and a P/CF of 8.68X.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry may rank in the bottom 64% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for DOO and PHIN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRP Inc. (DOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.