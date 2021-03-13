BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Just Released Its Annual Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.4% to close at US$27.88 following the release of its yearly results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$241m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.58 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BRP Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from BRP Group's six analysts is for revenues of US$478.3m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 99% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with BRP Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.083 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$465.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.083 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$33.33, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on BRP Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$36.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting BRP Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BRP Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that BRP Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 99% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 47% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BRP Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for BRP Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for BRP Group that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.