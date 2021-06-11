BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP): When Will It Breakeven?

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The US$2.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.6m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on BRP Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

BRP Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Insurance analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 99%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving BRP Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. BRP Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BRP Group's case is 48%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on BRP Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at BRP Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

