BRP Group (BRP) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for BRP Group (NasdaqGS:BRP) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 33.66 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.15% from the latest reported closing price of 27.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRP is -6.04%, a decrease of 1,689.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 80,104K shares. The put/call ratio of BRP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,561K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,543K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 35.93% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,260K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 0.65% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,250K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,015K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 42.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 61.87% over the last quarter.

BRP Group Background Information



BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

