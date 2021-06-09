BRP Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.54, changing hands as high as $27.79 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRP's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $33.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.73.

