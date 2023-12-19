BRP Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.39, changing hands as high as $23.48 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $32.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.12.

