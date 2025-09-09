Is BRP (DOOO) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BRP Inc. (DOOO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRP Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRP Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 25.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DOOO has returned about 34.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 5.9% on average. As we can see, BRP Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Phinia (PHIN). The stock is up 22.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Phinia's current year EPS has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BRP Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.7% this year, meaning that DOOO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Phinia is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRP Inc. and Phinia as they could maintain their solid performance.

