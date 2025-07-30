Is BRP (DOOO) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BRP Inc. (DOOO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

BRP Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRP Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DOOO has gained about 4.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -11.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BRP Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI). The stock has returned 47.7% year-to-date.

For Hesai Group Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRP Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.5% so far this year, so DOOO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

BRP Inc. and Hesai Group Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

