BRP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DOOO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.25, changing hands as high as $71.53 per share. BRP Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOOO's low point in its 52 week range is $70.51 per share, with $71.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.52.
