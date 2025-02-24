Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. To Sell Shamrock Environmental To Republic Services; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Brown Gibbons Lang & Company or BGL, an independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, announced that it will sell Shamrock Environmental, a premier, vertically integrated industrial waste and wastewater services platform and portfolio company of CenterOak Partners, to Republic Services Inc. (RSG). The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Browns Summit, North Carolina, Shamrock collects and transports recurring liquid waste for a highly diverse and attractive commercial and industrial customer base across more than 20 states.

