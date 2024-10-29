Brown-Forman's Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Valued at $22.9 billion by market cap, the company’s products include branded whiskey, vodka, wines, tequila, bourbon, and gin. The company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BF.B to report a profit of $0.51 per share on a diluted basis, up 2% from $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year 2025, analysts expect BF.B to report EPS of $1.81, down 15.4% from $2.14 in fiscal 2024.

BF.B stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 22.1% gains on a YTD basis, with shares down 15.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 12.7% gains over the same time frame.

On August 29, BF.B reported its first-quarter earnings, and its shares rose 1.3%. Its first-quarter results met expectations, enabling the company to reaffirm its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, which projects organic growth in both revenue and profit along with continued gross margin expansion.

Lawson Whiting, President, and Chief Executive Officer, conveyed confidence in the company's strategy, brand portfolio, and geographic reach, emphasizing that these strengths position Brown-Forman to navigate ongoing challenges in the consumer and cost landscape.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BF.B stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, eight give a “Hold” rating, and two recommend a “Strong Sell.”

Although BF.B stock currently trades above its mean target price of $48, the Street-high target of $61 suggests a potential upside of 26.2% from current price levels.

