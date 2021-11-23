Brown-Forman's (NYSE:BF.B) Dividend Will Be US$0.19

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) will pay a dividend of US$0.19 on the 28th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Brown-Forman's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Brown-Forman's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Brown-Forman Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:BF.B Historic Dividend November 23rd 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.34 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Brown-Forman's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.2% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Brown-Forman's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Brown-Forman has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brown-Forman that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

