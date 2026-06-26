Brown-Forman's Brand Strength and Premiumization Efforts Fuel Growth

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B leverages its brand strength and premiumization strategy as important drivers for long-term growth. By focusing on well-established, globally recognized labels and expanding premium expressions, the company is reinforcing pricing power, supporting margins and prioritizing value-led growth.



The company is focused on leveraging its iconic brands, expanding its premium portfolio, driving innovation and accelerating global growth. Brown-Forman’s premiumization strategy emphasizes strengthening its portfolio through high-quality, premium brands to capitalize on consumers’ growing preference for authentic spirits. The company is also expanding its premium-plus and super-premium offerings, particularly in emerging markets where consumer demand has remained relatively resilient.



Brown-Forman is strengthening its premium positioning through route-to-consumer initiatives as well. A key priority is portfolio premiumization and innovation, with continued investment in premium-plus brands and new product launches like flavored whiskey variants, which are generating strong consumer engagement and helping drive incremental growth. The company is also advancing its Ready-to-Drink portfolio, expanding offerings such as New Mix and testing launches in new markets.



Brown-Forman has been seeing momentum across its Emerging markets for a while now. In fiscal 2026, net sales in Emerging markets increased 14% on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis. The increase was driven by growth across the Jack Daniel’s family of brands, led by Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil. It was also supported by robust double-digit growth of New Mix in Mexico, an estimated net increase in distributor inventories and favorable foreign exchange.



Brown-Forman’s emerging markets continue to serve as an important growth driver, supported by resilient demand trends. The company is expanding the distribution of super-premium whiskey brands in markets such as Brazil, where it sees long-term opportunity. Overall, emerging markets remain a key pillar of growth, backed by demand resilience, distribution gains, premiumization and targeted investment. In fiscal 2027, management expects continued growth across the emerging international markets and the Travel Retail channel.

BF.B’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Brown-Forman shares have gained 5.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 17.4% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BF.B trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14X compared with the industry’s average of 15.71X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 11.8% and 1.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has increased in the past 30 days.



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Brown-Forman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse's current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.