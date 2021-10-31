Brown-Forman Welcomes U.S.- EU Trade Agreement

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman said it welcomes the Biden Administration for announcement between the U.S. and the EU regarding steel and aluminum tariffs. The agreement delivers on the Administration's promise to rebuild the Transatlantic alliance by removing tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. exports, which have been in place now for more than three years.

The company noted that it looks forward to the return of a level playing field on January 1, 2022, and continued international growth for American Whiskey. The company hopes a similar outcome can soon be achieved between the U.S. and the UK.

