Brown-Forman Updates Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BFA, BFB) said it anticipates organic net sales to be flat for fiscal 2024, reflecting the slower than anticipated growth for the nine months ended January 31, 2024. The company expects organic operating income growth in the flat to 2% range. The company said operating environment continues to be challenging following two years of double-digit organic net sales growth.

Third quarter earnings came in at $285 million, or $0.60 per share compared with $100 million, or $0.21 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.08 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.12 billion in revenue.

Shares of Brown-Forman are down 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

