Brown-Forman To Sell Early Times, Canadian Mist, Collingwood Brands To Sazerac

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) has reached an agreement to sell the Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands, and the Canadian Mist production assets, to Sazerac Company. Brown-Forman said the deal reflects the continued evolution of the company's portfolio strategy to focus on premium brands. The company anticipates to close the sale of these brands later this summer.

Early Times was the first brand Brown-Forman purchased in 1923. Canadian Mist was the company's first production operations outside of the United States.

