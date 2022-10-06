Markets

Brown-Forman To Buy Diplomtico Rum Brand From Destillers United; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Beverage company Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to purchase the Diplomtico Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group S.L. in Spain. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 90 days.

Upon completion of the deal, Brown-Forman will add the Diplomtico Rum family of brands, a super-premium rum from Venezuela, to its portfolio and acquire a production facility located in Panama.

Diplomtico Rum family of brands include super- and ultra-premium rum and super-premium+ rum. The company noted that super-premium+ rum has grown at an annual rate of 17% over the past five years, with rum accounting for around 8% of global spirits. Diplomtico Rum is sold in more than 100 countries.

Destillers United Group S.L. will continue to produce and age the unique, carefully-crafted, and complex Diplomtico Rum in their original distillery at the foot of the Andes mountains.

Diplomtico Rum consists of three ranges of complex rums, such as the Traditional Range, t he Prestige Range and the Distillery Collection.

