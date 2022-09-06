Brown-Forman To Add Gin Mare And Gin Mare Capri To Its Portfolio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corporation (BFA, BFB) has reached an agreement to buy the Gin Mare brands from Vantguard and MG Destileras. Gin Mare, is a Spanish gin with a Mediterranean-inspired recipe of botanicals. It is sold in more than 70 countries. Gin Mare Capri is made with Italian bergamot and lemons, along with Gin Mare's four principal botanicals.

"Gin Mare and Gin Mare Capri are unique gin brands with impressive sales growth and strong distribution in important European markets. They are excellent complements to Brown-Forman's super-premium portfolio," said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, Brown-Forman Corporation.

