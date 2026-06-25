Brown-Forman Stock Outlook Hinges on Premium Growth and FY27 Risks

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B enters fiscal 2027 with a familiar mix of premium brand strength and uneven consumer demand. The stock’s outlook rests on whether innovation, emerging markets and better route-to-consumer execution can offset soft trends in developed markets.



The company still has valuable levers. Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, New Mix, Diplomático and Gin Mare give Brown-Forman exposure to premium spirits, American whiskey and ready-to-drink products. Near-term visibility, however, remains limited.



Fiscal 2026 showed the tension clearly. Reported net sales decreased 1% to $3.9 billion, while organic net sales were flat. Reported operating income declined 10% to $1.0 billion and organic operating income slipped 2%. Earnings per share fell 17% to $1.53.



The fourth quarter offered some sales relief but did not reset the broader story. Net sales increased 2% to $912 million, including 2% organic growth, while reported operating income dropped 53% to $96 million. Profit pressure remains a central concern.



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The premiumization case remains the main reason to stay engaged with the name. Whiskey net sales increased 3% on a reported basis and 1% organically in fiscal 2026, helped by the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, foreign exchange and Woodford Reserve growth in the United States. These gains were partly offset by declines in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.



Innovation gave the portfolio an important lift. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry reached almost 300,000 nine-liter depletions in the United States by fiscal year-end and almost 150,000 nine-liter depletions across six European launch markets. New Mix also stood out, with net sales up 41% on a reported basis and 33% organically, fueled by market share gains in Mexico and its U.S. launch.



Geography is another support point. Emerging market net sales increased 14% on a reported basis and 12% organically in fiscal 2026, led by growth across the Jack Daniel’s family of brands in Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, plus strong double-digit growth of New Mix in Mexico. Travel Retail net sales rose 6% on a reported basis and 5% organically.



Brown-Forman is also reshaping how it reaches consumers. Owned distribution in Italy supported fiscal 2026 organic sales growth, while Japan is being used to deepen premium spirits execution. In the United States, the company named 11 new distributors across 25 markets to improve execution, investment support and margin structure.



The bear case is still meaningful. U.S. net sales declined 7% on a reported basis in fiscal 2026 and were flat organically. Developed International net sales were flat on a reported basis but declined 3% organically, hurt by the absence of American-made beverage alcohol from retail shelves in most Canadian provinces and declines in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Brown-Forman Price and Consensus

Brown-Forman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brown-Forman Corporation Quote

Category trends also remain uneven. The tequila portfolio declined 4% on a reported basis and 6% organically. Herradura fell 9% reported and 10% organically, while el Jimador declined 2% on both measures. Jack Daniel’s ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour portfolio fell 3% on a reported basis and 5% organically.

Fiscal 2027 guidance keeps the risk debate alive. Management expects organic net sales to be approximately flat and organic operating income to decline 3-5%. That outlook suggests benefits from restructuring, distributor changes and innovation may be absorbed by macro pressure, geopolitical instability and weak consumption in developed markets.



Investors tracking beverage alcohol stocks may also compare Brown-Forman with Diageo plc DEO, where brand execution and spirits demand are key considerations. Constellation Brands STZ offers another reference point for evaluating consumer spending, category mix and pricing power across alcohol names.



Bottom line, Brown-Forman has credible long-term assets, but fiscal 2027 looks more like a rebuilding year than a clean rebound. Premium whiskey, ready-to-drink growth and emerging markets support the outlook, while developed-market softness, tequila weakness and lower operating income guidance temper enthusiasm.



BF.B currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a VGM Score of C, a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C and a Momentum Score of B. The rank points to a balanced near-term earnings outlook, while the Style Scores suggest average value and growth characteristics, with relatively better momentum. For now, that combination supports a measured view rather than an aggressive stance.

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