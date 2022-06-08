Brown-Forman Sees Continued Growth In FY23

Markets

(RTTNews) - While reporting fourth-quarter results, Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA, BFB) said it anticipates continued growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The company expects fiscal 2023 organic net sales growth in the mid-single digit range, reflecting the strength of its portfolio of brands and strong consumer demand.

Considering the net effect of inflation and the removal of the EU and UK tariffs on American whiskey, Brown-Forman projects reported gross margin to expand slightly.

Further, the company expects FY23 operating income growth to be mid-single digit organic, and effective tax rate in the range of about 22% - 23%. Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $190 million - $210 million.

